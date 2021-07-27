State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Exponent worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

