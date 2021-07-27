State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.39.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

