Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

