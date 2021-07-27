Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 18,002 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 127,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

