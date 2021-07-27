AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

