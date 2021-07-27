1,334 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 453,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

