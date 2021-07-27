Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 103,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

