Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $102,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

