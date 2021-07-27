Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,400 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

