Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

