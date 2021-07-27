Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

