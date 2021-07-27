$1.98 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.