Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $45.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.