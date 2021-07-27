The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $93.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The Timken has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

