Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 354.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59.

