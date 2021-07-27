TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 204.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

