Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

