Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,300 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 146,523 shares of company stock worth $2,286,450 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

