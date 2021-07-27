AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Progress Software worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.