HRT Financial LP Acquires 59,620 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 438.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

HL opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

