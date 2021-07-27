Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 92,651 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.57% of Core Laboratories worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $15,174,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

