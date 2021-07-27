AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AB opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

