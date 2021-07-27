TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

