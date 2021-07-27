10,347 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

