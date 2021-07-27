Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.