Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

