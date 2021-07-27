NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Critical Review

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NatWest Group and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 6 7 1 2.64 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

NatWest Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given NatWest Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NatWest Group is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -2.75% 3.76% 0.21% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion 1.95 -$477.65 million $0.26 21.42 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Oxford Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NatWest Group.

Risk & Volatility

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NatWest Group beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. Its Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment helps corporates and institutional customers to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland; loan offices in Brighton, Farmington Hills, and Owosso; and an operations and lending center in Oxford. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

