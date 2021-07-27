Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,197,000.

Shares of HIIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

