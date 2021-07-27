Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 758,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Tailwind Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,951,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 131,181 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TWND opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.