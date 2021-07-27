Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $6.85 Million Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOAC. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,997,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,335,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

