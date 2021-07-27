Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of OLO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.