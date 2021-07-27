Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of COLIU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

