Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 2.32% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

