424,149 Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

