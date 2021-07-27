Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 3.94% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCIC. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,533,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000.

JCIC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

