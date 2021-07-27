Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Global Net Lease worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

