Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

