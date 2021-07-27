Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

