Zacks: Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.81 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

