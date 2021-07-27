Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

