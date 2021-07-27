Jane Street Group LLC Sells 18,409 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other Telos news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 663.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

