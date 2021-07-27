Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 3,340.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.76% of Borr Drilling worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 167,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6,331.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 11,474.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99,710 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 109.73%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

