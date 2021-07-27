Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

