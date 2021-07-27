AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.