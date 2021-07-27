Royal Bank of Canada Sells 106,537 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,537 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

