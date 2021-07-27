Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.25. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

