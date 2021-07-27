-$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.65). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($8.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($12.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.46 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

