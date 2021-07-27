Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

JNPR opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.