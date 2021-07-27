Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $113.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $80.32 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

