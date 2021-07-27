Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $147.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.15.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.